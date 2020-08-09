A 10-year-old metal detectorist has found an ancient sword with a metal detector

Brian Quinn/Clonoe Gallery Fionntan found the sword with his brand new metal detector

This ancient rusty sword was discovered by a 10-year-old boy using a metal detector.

Fionntan from Ulster in Northern Ireland, found the sword after trying out a metal detector he'd been given for his 10th birthday.

Some antique experts, who've looked at pictures of it, think the sword could be around 300-years-old dating back to the 18th Century (1700-1799).

Fionntan found the sword on his first trip out using the metal detector, and he said he felt: "quite excited" about the discovery.

Brian Quinn/Clonoe Gallery Fionntan's dad says the find was "beginners luck"

"What a fine thing to find," said Philip Spooner, who has been an antique dealer for more than 30 years.

"The sword is basket hilt-type sword as used by English officers and dragoons from about 1720 to 1780, or it could be a Scottish basket hilt of about 1700 to 1850."

Brothers Mark and David Hawkins are also antique experts, who have more than 55 years experience between them, and they said it was tricky to assess the sword just from photos, because it was so rusty.

"We think it is likely an English basket-hilted broadsword, with flattened bars and large, plum pudding pommel - typical of the early types."

Fionntan's dad has been in touch with Dr Greer Ramsey, who is a curator of archaeology at National Museums Northern Ireland, who is currently in the process of figuring out what type of sword it is, and how old it is.