Mauritius oil spill is 'environmental emergency'

A "state of environmental emergency" has been declared in Mauritius after a ship that got stuck too close to the shore began spilling tonnes of oil.

Mauritius is an island in the Indian Ocean, close to the the French island of Reunion

The country's Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said the spill "represents a danger" to the country of around 1.3 million people already suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also fears about how the oil could affect local wildlife.

