Thousands of baby turtles in Bali get their first taste of the sea
More than 10,000 baby turtles have been released into the sea off the Indonesian island of Bali.
Conservation groups carried crates full of dozens of tiny Olive Ridley turtles to the island's Gianyar beach and encouraged local people and volunteers to line up on the sand and release the hatchlings together.
It's all part of the conservationists' attempts to boost the population of a vulnerable species and promote environmental protection.