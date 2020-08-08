Strictly Come Dancing: Claudia and Tess give a peak at 'Best of' filming

Tessdaly/instagram Claudi and Tess got together to film the Strictly Best of shows

Are you ready for some pretty special Strictly shows?

Strictly Come Dancing hosts, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, took to social media to show off photos from their first socially-distanced filming session together.

In a series of photos, Tess explained that she and Claudia were busy filming the Best Of Strictly shows, due later this year.

Tess wrote alongside her snap: "Dreamy being reunited with @claudiawinkle today for some (socially distanced) filming for our 'Best Of' Strictly shows- on TV in September #strictlybusiness"

Tess also posted a photos Claudia had taken of the pair which Claudia re-posted saying: "Reunited with this brilliant creature."

Best of Strictly

Back in April, Strictly announced the three-part Best Of series which will aim to bring back memories of the show's history with three themed weeks - Movies, Musicals and Blackpool.

The shows will include fun home videos from the Strictly dancers and past celebrity contestants, while viewers will also get the chance to get involved by sending in their homemade clips.

Fan Q+A

Tess also answered some fan questions about the next series of Strictly.

When asked when the line-up of celebs will be announced she replied: "Probably early September. I'm hearing the line up is amazing!"

Tess also said out the dance competition will still be on live TV, but will be shown slightly later in the year than usual, writing: "The series will be live; just a few weeks later xx."

This year's series will be pretty different due to the impact of coronavirus.