School buses: New social distancing rules for pupils in England

Getty Images

The minister in charge of schools has said that pupils should avoid mixing with those in other year groups while on school buses, to make sure social distancing is being followed.

The government has announced it will give an extra £40 million to provide dedicated transport for schools and colleges in England to help maintain social distancing.

Schools minister Nick Gibb told the BBC: "On that home-to-school transport there will be hygiene rules.

"Children will be expected if possible to sit with their own year group, and they're on those buses with the same children most days. It's not like public transport where you're meeting strangers."

He also confirmed children over 11 should wear masks while on school buses.

Face coverings have been compulsory on public transport in England since 15 June, but children under the age of 11, disabled people and anyone with breathing difficulties don't have to wear one.

Overall around £218.4 million has been given to help fund bus operators in England, including those providing school buses over the next eight weeks.

It will be important for the Government to work closely with schools and councils to ensure that the costs of covering extra transport capacity are fully covered. Cllr David Renard , Local Government Association's transport spokesman

With schools in England reopening again in September and more people going back to work the government is expecting demand for buses and trams to go up in the next month.

The Department for Transport said bus networks are running more than 80% of the bus services they normally would - but weekday demand outside London is only around 37% of what it was before coronavirus hit.

PA Media

What about the rest of the UK?

In Northern Ireland, the advice is different. The advice says children won't have to follow the social distancing rules for public transport when they are on dedicated home-to-school buses.

In Scotland too the government says that face coverings and distancing will not be necessary on school transport although the government have asked local authorities and bus operators to put in a range of extra safety measures and arrangements to allow family groups and children from the same class to travel together to avoid unnecessary mixing.

They have suggested:

Children could be assigned specific seats or may be asked to sit in ascending year groups

Face-to-face seating should be avoided

Children should sanitise their hands each time they board the bus and eating and drinking won't be allowed.

While councils across Wales have been issuing guidance regarding school transport, it varies between different authorities. The Welsh government say they have published guidance relating to the safe use of school transport and will continue to work with local authorities and transport providers - they said they have announced £2m to help support local authorities to achieve active travel schemes around schools.

But one bus company Alpine Travel told the BBC : "Our biggest concern is that the Welsh Government hasn't been clear on the use of face coverings. Yesterday we received guidance that students would not be expected to wear face coverings when using our school coaches which to be frank is very disappointing for the safety of our staff."