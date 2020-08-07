play
Preston: Tougher lockdown rules brought in again

A "stay 2m apart" sign in ManchesterPA Media

Preston is the latest UK city to have tougher lockdown rules again after a rise in coronavirus cases there.

Restrictions in the north-west of England will now extend to Preston, meaning people who don't live together can't meet indoors from 8 August.

The current rules on different households getting together in Greater Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire will also stay in place.

Any changes to the measures will be announced by 14 August following a review next week, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

He said the decision to extend the restrictions to Preston was "at the request of the local area".

However the tightening of rules in Preston doesn't mean people who are in support bubbles can't see each other, and different households can still meet in outdoor areas such as parks.

This latest tightening of rules in Preston comes after tougher lockdown rules were also brought back in the Scottish city of Aberdeen.

  • Why oh why
    Life can be good for some time and then bang something happens
    Life will never be the "same'
    Life gets us down but that doesn't mean we cant get back up
    Keep going well get through this

