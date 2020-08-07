Climate change: Lockdown has 'near-zero' effect on global temperatures

Getty Images The global restrictions saw roads and motorways hardly used for several months

A global lockdown which has seen people staying at home, not using cars and flying less will have little impact on climate change, a team of scientists has said.

But changes to how we live our lives when coming out of the coronavirus pandemic might do.

They looked at changes in greenhouse gas and air pollutant levels in 123 different countries this year.

Their new study suggests that by 2030, global temperatures will only be 0.01 Celsius (C) lower than expected.

The scientists did stress, though, that governments could see a bigger impact by introducing environmentally-friendly plans to help deal with the coronavirus crisis.

What did the scientists find out?

Previous studies showed that global daily emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) - a gas which speeds up climate change - fell by 17% at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Prof Piers Forster from the University of Leeds led the new study with his daughter Harriet after her A-Level exams were cancelled.

With other researchers, they calculated how 10 different gases and air pollutants changed between February and June 2020.

Getty Images Protesters in London calling for more investment in green energy

Their work shows that emissions of some some greenhouse gases which warm the earth were cancelled out by drops in greenhouse gases which affect the planet in other ways.

This balancing out, combined with the short amount of time the world was in full lockdown, mean the impact on global warming by 2030 will hardly be felt.

So what needs to be done to help the planet?

Getty Images Governments want to see more people cycling to benefit health and the climate

Harriet Forster, who co-authored the paper with her father, said there is a golden opportunity for governments to make changes that can benefit the earth.

"The important thing to recognise is that we've been given a massive opportunity to boost the economy by investing in green industries - and this can make a huge difference to our future climate," she explained.

One change might be encouraging more cycling and walking (including electric bikes) in cities. Prof Corinne Le Quéré from the University of East Anglia, who also worked on the study, said this "has multiple benefits for climate, for reducing air pollution, and for health".

The study has been published in the journal Nature Climate Change.