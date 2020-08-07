Heatwave: What's your favourite snack to keep cool?

Getty / emojipedia

As much of the UK prepares for a weekend of hot weather, we want to know your favourite food to cool down with.

It's as some really serious and important research (well not quite...) has reignited the debate about which refreshing snack is the best.

The YouGov survey was carried out in 2018 and revealed the top five ice lollies in Britain - Magnums, Fabs, Soleros, Twisters and Feasts. But after the results were shared on social media again recently, it's got people talking!

So, we want to know what YOU love eating to help you chill out.

