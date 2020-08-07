play
Watch Newsround

Heatwave: What's your favourite snack to keep cool?

Last updated at 16:46
Smiley-tongue-out-shades-emoji-with-ice-lolly.Getty / emojipedia

As much of the UK prepares for a weekend of hot weather, we want to know your favourite food to cool down with.

It's as some really serious and important research (well not quite...) has reignited the debate about which refreshing snack is the best.

The YouGov survey was carried out in 2018 and revealed the top five ice lollies in Britain - Magnums, Fabs, Soleros, Twisters and Feasts. But after the results were shared on social media again recently, it's got people talking!

So, we want to know what YOU love eating to help you chill out.

If you can't see this list, click here.

More like this

UK MAP
play
1:27

UK Weather: Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

QUIZ!

Quiz: Mega quizzes to keep you busy during the summer

Top Stories

Image of I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of here

I'm A Celeb swaps Australian jungle for UK castle

comments
17
Donald Trump in front of TikTok sign and American and Chinese flags.

President Trump takes action against TikTok in the US

comments
511
Cat-meaowing.

Send us your pet pics for International Cat Day

comments
11
Newsround Home