Eurovision Song Contest: America gets its own version

Getty Images Singers from countries across Europe (and Australia!) compete in the Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest is heading to the United States - kind of!

America will start its own version of the show - the American Song Contest - but the format will stay very much the same.

Solo singers, duos and groups of up to six members from across every musical genre will perform original songs on the live televised event. There'll be one act representing each of the 50 US states.

It's time for America to experience this spectacle. Martin Österdahl , Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest

Vyacheslav Prokofyev 2019's Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence

The artists will go head-to-head against other states' representatives in a series of televised qualifier competitions, leading to semi-finals and the ultimate primetime Grand Final.

The show will air around Christmas time next year - and there's a lot of work going into it already.

Getty Images Lots of people get into the spirit of Eurovision by dressing up in costumes - will they do the same in the US?

Producer Christer Björkman said: "To have a chance to use everything you know about the format and redo it from the beginning and to bring it to an audience that has no history with it is such a privilege."

Getty Images The Eurovision Song Contest has been going for over 60 years!

The American Song Contest producer, Anders Lenhoff, said: "Imagine if music was an Olympic sport and artists from all over the world came together to compete for the gold. That's the Eurovision Song Contest.

"The American version will be different than anything seen before on U.S. television, marrying the fanfare and excitement of March Madness and the NFL playoffs with the artistry and beauty of world-class performances."

It's not the first time America has had some link to the Song Contest. US artists Justin Timberlake and Madonna have both released new singles on the Eurovision stage as interval acts.