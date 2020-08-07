Oil tanker runs aground off Mauritius coast, leading to wildlife fears

Getty Images

A tanker is leaking oil after running aground off the coat of the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius - and officials are asking for help to stop it affecting wildlife.

It's been called an "environmental crisis situation" by the Mauritian government.

Efforts to stabilise the ship and pump out oil have been unsuccessful because of rough seas.

There are worries that it could break it completely, causing pollution damage to the island's coastline and ecosystem.

"This is the first time that we are faced with a catastrophe of this kind, and we are insufficiently equipped to handle this problem," said fishing minister Sudheer Maudhoo.

The country is hopeful that neighbouring nations can help to tackle the problem before it worsens.

The ship was carrying 200 tonnes of diesel and 3,800 tonnes of heavy oil but no one was hurt and all crew have been evacuated from it successfully.

Why are oil spills bad? Oil spillages are often very bad for the environment. They can cause harm to wildlife for years after they have happened and tend to be very difficult to clean up. The process for cleaning up oil spills can cause as much damage as the original spillage.

Mauritius depends on its seas for food and for tourism, boasting some of the finest coral reefs in the world.

It is also one of the world's biggest exporters of tuna fish.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.