I'm A Celebrity 2020: Show will be filmed in the UK countryside

ITV

This year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of is moving to the UK.

It won't be filmed in Australia like normal, instead the celebrities will live in a ruined castle in the countryside.

The show has had to make some big changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of it will be the same though - Ant and Dec will still host the series and it will be broadcast live every night.

The campmates will also still be taking on trials and challenges to win food and treats.

This year the winner - for the first time ever - will be crowned, King or Queen of the Castle, rather than of the jungle.

The director of entertainment at ITV Studios, Richard Cowles, said: "We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn't possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I'm A Celebrity."

He added: "Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way."

PA Media Jacqueline Jossa was last year's winner

Last year's winner was former Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa, but who could it be this year?

So far there are no confirmed celebrities, but ITV has said it'll be releasing more information about the series soon!