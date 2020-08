The kids TV and book legend Tracy Beaker is coming back to our screens!

Great news for Tracy Beaker fans - Dani Harmer will be returning to the role in a brand new three-part series all about Tracy Beaker's life as a mum herself.

My Mum Tracy Beaker is based on the books by Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

In it we'll see an older Tracy as mum to her equally curly-haired daughter, Jess.

We caught up with Dani to find out more about the new show.