This week has seen a huge explosion in Lebanon which has affected lots of people in the country.

Thousands of people were injured and some have died. Many people have also seen damage to their homes and businesses.

There's been lots of videos and information shared on social media about the blast online, but how do you know what's trustworthy and what's not?

BBC fake news expert Marianna Spring shares her top tips.

Advice if you're upset by the news