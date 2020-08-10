Who has your club signed in the transfer window?

Chelsea

The transfer window is open, with football clubs everywhere looking to find a star that can take them to the next level.

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer window is open from 27 July until 5 October.

The window, delayed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is also set to include a domestic-only period for transfers between Premier League and EFL clubs from 5-16 October.

Here are all the big transfers you need to know about so far.

Nathan Ake - Manchester City

Manchester City

Manchester City have been busy in the transfer market already, signing Bournemouth's Nathan Ake for £40 million.

The former Chelsea player had been linked with a return to his old club, and with City's crosstown rivals Manchester United - but he's plumped for Guardiola's side.

Ake played for a Bournemouth side who were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing 18th.

Ferran Torres - Manchester City

Manchester City

Ferran Torres is one of the biggest prospects in Spanish football, having broken through at Valencia in the last year or so.

The winger has signed for City for a fee of close to £24.5 million.

He is known for his dribbling abilities and eye for a pass.

In November Torres became Valencia's youngest player to feature in 50 La Liga games.

Timo Werner - Chelsea

Reuters Timo Werner pictured watching his new club Chelsea play

Chelsea will be hopeful for a bag full of goals, after signing the top scoring German footballer in world football at the moment.

Werner scored 34 goals last season for RB Leipzig, and with that confirmed himself as one of the fiercest strikers in Europe.

Chelsea paid Leipzig £47.5 million for his signature this summer.

Hakim Ziyech - Chelsea

Chelsea FC

Werner isn't the only big signing Chelsea have secured for the new season.

They managed to beat lots of other major clubs to the signing Moroccan international, Hakim Ziyech.

The right-winger - who starred in the Champions League for Ajax - cost the Blues £36 million.

Adam Lallana - Brighton

Brighton

Fresh from helping Liverpool to their first Premier League title, Adam Lallana has decided to move on to something new with Brighton.

He's signed for the Seagulls on a free transfer after his contract expired with the Reds.

The 32-year-old winger will be hoping he can cement a regular place in the team after only making 15 Premier League appearances last season.

Mohammed Salisu - Southampton

Getty Images

Southampton have signed 21-year-old Ghanaian Mohammed Salisu from Spanish side, Real Valladolid.

The centre back has cost £10.9 million.

Last season he helped Valladolid narrowly beat relegation as they finished 16th in the league.

Alexis Sanchez - Inter Milan

Reuters

Alexis Sanchez has completed a move from Manchester United to Inter Milan for a free transfer.

The Chile international was United's highest earning player, with a salary of £400,000 a week!

The player and both clubs have come to an agreement that means the player won't miss out on the £40 million in wages he was owed for the remainder of his Manchester United contract.

In 32 Premier League appearances for the club, he only managed to score three goals.

"He is a top player but for whatever reason we didn't see the best of him," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.