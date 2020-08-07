play
Coronavirus: Welsh swimming pools and children's play centres to reopen

Last updated at 07:26
boy-jumping-in-the-waterGetty Images
There might be special lanes that will make social distancing easier

Swimming pools, gyms, children's play centres and leisure centres will reopen in Wales on Monday, the Welsh government has confirmed.

They have been closed since March because of fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The Welsh Government said that businesses legally have "to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus".

This means making sure people keep two metres apart where possible, screens being installed to keep people away from each other and using face coverings.

Children's play centres are allowed to re-open but areas that are hard to clean, including ball pits, have to remain closed.

The Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has warned businesses that the government won't hesitate to close businesses that aren't following the rules.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Play centres ! There crawling with germs ! To those in Wales , stay out of the ball pit😩 !

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • If they have to keep hard to clean areas closed, then why don't they just close the whole soft play centre? they never get cleaned anyway!

  • Great for Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

