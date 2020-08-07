play
International Cat Day: Send us your cat pics

Last updated at 15:53
Cat

International Cat Day on 8 August is all about celebrating our feline friends.

The theme for 2020 is 'happy cats' and people are being encouraged to learn more about what they can do to help and protect them.

Organisers behind the day said: "This International Cat Day we want to make every cat a happy cat and we can do this by sharing information and helping people understand that what makes one cat happy may not work for another. Every cat should have the best life possible, no matter its situation."

So we want to know how you keep your pet cats happy. Maybe you give them lots of cuddles or you make sure you play with them? Or perhaps they prefer it when you give them a bit of space?!

Whatever you do to make your moggy merry, let us know in the comments below.

We'd also love to see your pet cats! You can send in photos and videos of them using these links:

  • i love cats especially ginger
    but unfortunately i don't have one

