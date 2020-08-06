Meet the record-breaking mountain climbers!

Leo Houlding

A brother and sister have broken records by reaching the top of a 10,000ft mountain.

In a pretty epic family holiday, three-year-old Jackson, and his seven-year-old sister Freya, along with their mum and dad, reached the top of the Piz Badile mountain, which is on the border between Switzerland and Italy.

It means they've both made history!

Jackson is now the youngest person to reach the top of a mountain that size, while Freya is the youngest person to climb the mountain unaided (that means her mum and dad didn't carry her).

Speaking to the BBC, dad Leo, who is a professional climber, said: "[The mountain] is a long way when your legs are only half a metre long like Freya's."

And Leo explained just how high the stretch of mountain Freya had to climb was: "To give you some context, it's about three times the height of the Shard in London."

"Freya climbed all by herself without any assistance, it's called free climbing. You still have the rope obviously. And most of the time Jackson had his little harness on inside mum's carrier, and he's attached over mum's shoulders," he added.

After reaching the top both Freya and Jackson were given sweets as a reward.

Jackson said: "It was really good, I enjoyed the bit I climbed on my own.''

Freya added: "I found it really fun and really scary. I'm very proud."

The family's next climb will be a multi-day trek across the highest mountains of Montenegro.