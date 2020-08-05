play
Climate change: Marine heatwaves force sea creatures to find new homes

Some sea creatures, including fish, sea turtles and whales, are being forced by marine heatwaves to travel thousands of kilometres to find better homes, according to new research.

The heatwaves in our oceans and seas mean their usual habitats - where they live - become unsuitable.

They then have to find new ones, but that can mean having to go long distances to find them.

The study has been carried out by scientists in the United States at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Periods of unusually hot temperatures are known to hit species which can't move, like corals.

But this study has found many creatures in the sea may have to move great distances to find a more suitable habitat, depending on the rate the temperature changes across the ocean.

It also suggests some animals might have to move between tens and thousands of kilometres.

Research scientist, Michael Jacox of NOAA Fisheries' Southwest Fisheries Science Centre, said: "When the environment changes, many species move.

"This research helps us understand and measure the degree of change they may be responding to."

The impact of marine heatwaves on sea creatures could have a major impact on wildlife and natural systems.

It could also affect human activities such as fishing.

