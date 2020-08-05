Aberdeen: Why has the city gone back into lockdown?

Nicola Sturgeon says the new measures will last for at least seven days

Tougher lockdown rules have been brought in again in Aberdeen, to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Aberdeen is Scotland's third biggest city and around 230,000 people live there.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to make sure the country can do all it can to contain the virus.

Local lockdowns have already happened in other places in the UK, including Leicester and the North West of England.

So why is this happening and what does it mean?

Why does Aberdeen have tougher lockdown rules again?

The tougher lockdown rules have been put in place because of an outbreak of coronavirus in the city.

Nicola Sturgeon said there have been 54 known cases in recent days and it's hoped these restrictions will help stop the virus spreading.

Ms Sturgeon said she had "extremely reluctantly" agreed to re-impose the restrictions after discussions with local authorities such as NHS Grampian, Police Scotland and the city council.

The decision has been taken in part too to help make sure young people can go back to school for the new term.

Ms Sturgeon said: "This is about doing all we can to ensure our children can return to schools next week."

She added: "Acting now, we judge, gives us the time and the space to protect the ability of our young people to return to education."

What will change?

Restaurants, cafes and pubs in Aberdeen will be shut for now

Lots of businesses will have to shut and people living there won't be able to do as much.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs have been told to close after 5pm on Wednesday 5 August. Takeaways can stay open though.

People living there shouldn't travel more than five miles for leisure purposes, but journeys for work and education are allowed.

The rules also mean people can't go into each others' houses and people are being told not to travel to the city.

A list of businesses, including 20 licensed venues, which have been linked to the outbreak will be published later.

Anyone who has visited them recently is being told to be "extra vigilant" for any symptoms.

How long will it last?

Getty Images

The restrictions will be reviewed in seven days' time.

They could be extended beyond a week though if needed.