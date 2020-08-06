People living in the Australian city of Melbourne are going through a second lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After their first lockdown earlier this year, things were getting back to normal.

But in July there was rise in the number of new coronavirus infections so Melbourne's five million residents had to stay at home again, only going out for essential reasons like getting food and exercising.

Ten-year-old Ben lives in Melbourne and has been telling Newsround what it's been like for him.