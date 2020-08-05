Instagram launches video creator tool to rival TikTok

Getty Images

Instagram has launched a new video creator tool for UK users.

People will now be able to find a 'Reels' section on the Insta app, where they can create 15-second videos using filters, music and other tools.

The feature sounds similar to TikTok and many are now wondering if it will be able to rival the video-sharing app.

It's after some countries have threatened to ban TikTok over security fears, but Instagram has said Reels isn't in response to this.

One of Instagram's creators said the app has been working on Reels "for over a year" and that platforms often take inspiration from each other when creating new features.

As well as being able to share videos through the usual Instagram feed and Stories, a new, dedicated area in the Explore panel is being introduced.

Vishal Shah said Instagram had seen a demand from its users for its own short-form video editing tool and that giving content creators a choice was important in the app market.

Getty Images

"(Introducing) Stories in 2016 was one where we give full credit to Snapchat in terms of inventing the format and we then absolutely took it and made it our own," Mr Shah added.

The social media giant believes its user base of over one billion people will be a key selling point in drawing content creators to the platform.