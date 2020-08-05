play
Watch Newsround

What's going on with TikTok?

President Donald Trump says he plans to ban TikTok in the United States next month unless it is bought by either Microsoft or another American company.

The video-sharing app is one of the fastest-growing social platforms in the world, and has been downloaded more than two billion times.

TikTok is used by 80 million Americans every month, and the US is also home to its biggest star, Charli D'Amelio, who has over 75 million followers.

But some, including the president, have expressed concerns about the app, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

Here is everything you need to know about what's going on with TikTok.

Watch more videos

Video

What's going on with TikTok?

Video

Kids Against Plastic charity joins forces with Formula E

Video

What is facial recognition?

Video

Coronavirus: PPE pollution and what's being done

Video

Star of CBBC's Mystic on learning how to ride a horse

Video

How Belfast Zoo is welcoming back visitors

Video

What's the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Big Butterfly Count: Chris Packham's top five tips

Video

Strange News: camels, kelp, and a Japanese restaurant

Video

Advice if you're worried about face coverings

Video

How has lockdown affected circus performers?

Video

Your Planet: The environmental news you need!

Video

How do we keep our pets happy when we're out the house?

Video

Kids become wildlife photographers during lockdown

Video

'I feel joyful there' young actors on missing theatre groups during lockdown

Video

Meet the girl behind two new black culture magazines

Video

Meet the young football fan trying to save his team!

Video

Ballet school hopes to inspire kids in Nigeria

Video

11-year-old creates her own princess with glasses

Video

Your back to school questions answered

Video

The story of the Battle of Britain

Video

Meet the teen taking the free-travel fight to the government

Video

What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered

Video

'The UK will get a WWE Slam' says champ Drew McIntyre

Video

Your highlights and lowlights of lockdown

Video

Girl transforms phone box into a book swap!

Video

'I wish I could be back at school' Nikki Lilly talks end of term

Video

Teen starts a Black Lives Matter protest and 15,000 people join her

Video

Leah Ashe's top tips for avoiding scammers

Video

How one girl's dad managed to prove red hair is amazing!

Top Stories

Aberdeen.

Tougher lockdown rules in Aberdeen

comments
The Instagram logo is seen on a mobile phone screen in front of a vivid, but blurred

Reels: Instagram launches new video tool

comments
Chalk-board.

VOTE: Is opening schools more important than opening shops and pubs?

comments
Newsround Home