President Donald Trump says he plans to ban TikTok in the United States next month unless it is bought by either Microsoft or another American company.

The video-sharing app is one of the fastest-growing social platforms in the world, and has been downloaded more than two billion times.

TikTok is used by 80 million Americans every month, and the US is also home to its biggest star, Charli D'Amelio, who has over 75 million followers.

But some, including the president, have expressed concerns about the app, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

Here is everything you need to know about what's going on with TikTok.