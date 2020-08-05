play
Watch Newsround

New emperor penguin colonies found in Antarctica

Last updated at 10:44
Emperor penguinsBAS/PA

Eleven new colonies of the largest penguin species - the emperor penguin - have been discovered in Antarctica using special satellite technology.

It means that now the total number of colonies is 61, with about half a million emperor penguins altogether.

As the places where these birds live are very cold and far away, it's difficult to study them and see how they're doing. That's why the special satellite technology was a big help by spotting from above where they are living and breeding.

Dr Phil Trathan, from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) who made the discovery, said: "Whilst it's good news that we've found these new colonies, we need to watch these sites carefully as climate change will affect this region."

Sea ice is where these birds like to breed, but that's under threat from melting because of climate change.

Emperor penguin adult with its babiesSPL
Emperor penguins are the largest penguin species

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

adorable-fluffy-penguins

World Penguin Day: How will you celebrate the special penguin in your life?

tiny-penguin.
play
0:30

Meet the world's smallest penguins!

penguin

Penguin Awareness Day: Newsround's top 10 penguin facts

Giant-penguin-artist-drawing.

Huge penguin-like birds lived in several countries millions of years ago

Penguins-talking-to-each-other.

Penguins speak like humans, scientists discover

Top Stories

Chalk-board.

VOTE: Is opening schools more important than opening shops and pubs?

comments
105
A huge cloud of smoke rising up from the site of the explosion

What's happening in Beirut?

fullham.

Fulham are back in the Premier League

comments
8
Newsround Home