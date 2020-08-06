Fall Guys: Servers overwhelmed by 1.5 million players on launch day

Twitter/fallguys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was so popular on its first day that it crashed the servers.

Fall Guys is a brand new multi-player game made by Mediatonic, where people race against their friends to make it through a colourful obstacle course.

It was launched on PC and PlayStation 4 on 4 August, but players quickly encountered issues while trying to play, such as not being able to play with their friends, or getting kicked out of a round, meaning they missed out on in-game rewards.

According to the makers, 1.5 million new players tried to play the game on the first day, causing the servers to become overwhelmed and crash.

"We tried to secretly bring the servers back online but 100,000 of you all came flooding back in lol," said the official game account on Twitter.

It added it had to temporarily disable account creation for PS4 so it could cope.

This issue has happened in the past to other games on their launch day too, such as the Mario Kart Tour app.

The Fall Guys developers say they are working on fixing the server issues and have said: "We definitely underestimated the number of jellybeans in the jar. We're working hard to increase server capacity but please be aware that matchmaking may be up and down during the launch window."

What is Fall Guys about?

Mediatonic Total Wipe-out eat your heart out!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a multi-player party game where players compete against each other in a giant colourful obstacle course.

Players play as a jellybean character, and can customise them with lots of different outfits.

Each match begins with 60 players and is broken into five rounds of mini-games. After each round, losing players are removed from the game until just one player is left as the winner.

Fall Guys is currently the top-streamed game on Twitch, and at one point had more than 350,000 viewers.