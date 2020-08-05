Disney confirms Mulan release date - but it won't be in most cinemas

Walt Disney Studios

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan finally has a release date.

The announcement came from Disney boss Bob Chapek, who said that Mulan would be available to watch on 4 September this year.

But it's unlikely you will get to see it in the cinema- fans will be able to watch the new film on Disney+ instead.

The company said it will release the film on its streaming service but there will be an extra charge to view it on what it is calling a premium access service. It will only be released in cinemas in countries where Disney+ is not available, and where it is safe for them to open.

'Premium access' means that people will have to pay an extra fee on top of their regular monthly or yearly subscription.

Mr Chapek has said this will cost $29.99 in the United States, that's around £22, but prices may vary in other countries.

Disney The original animated Mulan film was first released in 1998

"We're very pleased to bring Mulan to the consumer base who has been waiting for it. We're fortunate we have the opportunity to bring it to our own direct to consumer platform. but we're looking at Mulan as a one-off." he said, meaning that 'premium access' could just happen for Mulan.

The film was originally supposed to be released on 12 March, but has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in July it was put on hold completely.

Cinemas were hopeful that the blockbuster film would help them to bring customers back after most chains only recently reopened their doors.