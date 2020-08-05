Fulham beat Brentford to secure their place in the Premier League

PA Media Fulham were pretty pleased with their victory!

Fulham beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium to earn themselves a spot in the Premier League.

Two late goals from Joe Bryan in extra-time secured a 2 - 1 victory for Fulham against their London rivals.

It means Fulham will be playing in the Premier League again next season and the promotion could be worth £135 million to the club over the next three years from prize money and the money they will get from having their games shown on TV all over the world.

It also means they have bounced straight back- Fulham were relegated from England's top division last year after suffering 26 defeats over the course of the 2018-19 league campaign.

Fulham manager Scott Parker, who took over from former boss Claudio Ranieri last year, celebrated their victory wildly at the final whistle and said it had made him "so proud and happy".

Bad news for the Bees

PA Media Brentford's Said Benrahma looked pretty gutted

However, it was sad news for Brentford, who have now failed to win promotion in nine play-off campaigns - setting a new English Football League record.

They haven't been in the top division since the 1940s.

But head coach Thomas Frank was full of praise for his team.

"First I would like to say congratulations to Fulham, Scott Parker, his coaching staff and everyone involved," he said.

"Of course it's tough when you lose a final like this in a very tight game but I'm extremely proud of my players.

"We have gone from a mid-table club to a team who, in the league table, was the third-best team.

"We are very fine margins away from the Premier League, which is an incredible achievement from us."