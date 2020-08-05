Beirut blast: What's happening in the city of Beirut in Lebanon?

Talal Traboulsi/Reuters There was huge cloud of smoke from the explosion

Rescuers are working hard to help people in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, after a powerful explosion there on Tuesday evening.

It's believed to have started after a fire broke out at the city's port which led to a big warehouse exploding, that was storing lots of chemicals.

The explosion was so loud it could be heard from the country of Cyprus which is about 150 miles away. It caused lots of buildings to be damaged and shattered windows for miles around.

More than 100 people have died and more than 4,000 people have been injured from the explosion.

The country's government has said it will give more than £50million to help those affected and there will be three days of mourning. Mourning is a way of expressing grief and sadness, and national mourning is a time for everybody to reflect on what has happened.

Messages of support and offers of help have been sent from countries nearby in the Middle East including Qatar, Israel, Jordan and Iran, as well as from other places around the world.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident. The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can."

Newsround Lebanon is a small country in the Middle East

Lebanon is going through a tough time at the moment with money worries as well as dealing with the coronavirus pandemic like most countries around the world.

The chemicals in the warehouse could be used for things like farming fertilisers but there are normally strict rules around how to store it to stop anything like this from happening.

However authorities in the country say the rules weren't being followed and now there will be an investigation to find out how and why the explosion - and the fire before it - started.

If you are upset by the news, it's important to know that you are not the only one and it's OK to have those feelings. Click here for more tips about what to do if you are feeling sad about what you've seen, heard or read.