play
Watch Newsround

Kids Against Plastic charity joins forces with Formula E

Amy and her sister Ella started their youth action organisation in 2016 and since then have worked very hard to get their message out to the world about the perils of plastic pollution.

Their aim is to make a difference by collecting rubbish, but also to educate and inspire other school children, and they have even set a goal of picking up 100,000 pieces of plastic!

Now they have been invited to speak at an electronic motor racing event, hosted by the Virgin Formula E team, Envision racing.

"Formula E was watched by 400 million people last year," Amy said. "Hopefully we can reach some of these people and spread the importance of tackling climate change."

Check out the video to hear more about the event and what their charity Kids Against Plastic, is all about.

Watch more videos

Video

Kids Against Plastic charity joins forces with Formula E

Video

Coronavirus: PPE pollution and what's being done

Video

Star of CBBC's Mystic on learning how to ride a horse

Video

How Belfast Zoo is welcoming back visitors

Video

What's the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Big Butterfly Count: Chris Packham's top five tips

Video

Strange News: camels, kelp, and a Japanese restaurant

Video

Advice if you're worried about face coverings

Video

How has lockdown affected circus performers?

Video

Your Planet: The environmental news you need!

Video

How do we keep our pets happy when we're out the house?

Video

Kids become wildlife photographers during lockdown

Video

'I feel joyful there' young actors on missing theatre groups during lockdown

Video

Meet the girl behind two new black culture magazines

Video

Meet the young football fan trying to save his team!

Video

Ballet school hopes to inspire kids in Nigeria

Video

11-year-old creates her own princess with glasses

Video

Your back to school questions answered

Video

The story of the Battle of Britain

Video

Meet the teen taking the free-travel fight to the government

Video

What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered

Video

'The UK will get a WWE Slam' says champ Drew McIntyre

Video

Your highlights and lowlights of lockdown

Video

Girl transforms phone box into a book swap!

Video

'I wish I could be back at school' Nikki Lilly talks end of term

Video

Teen starts a Black Lives Matter protest and 15,000 people join her

Video

Leah Ashe's top tips for avoiding scammers

Video

How one girl's dad managed to prove red hair is amazing!

Top Stories

Chalk-board.

VOTE: Is opening schools more important than opening shops and pubs?

comments
fullham.

Fulham are back in the Premier League

comments
Facial recognition

What is facial recognition and why are people talking about it?

Newsround Home