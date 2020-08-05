Amy and her sister Ella started their youth action organisation in 2016 and since then have worked very hard to get their message out to the world about the perils of plastic pollution.

Their aim is to make a difference by collecting rubbish, but also to educate and inspire other school children, and they have even set a goal of picking up 100,000 pieces of plastic!

Now they have been invited to speak at an electronic motor racing event, hosted by the Virgin Formula E team, Envision racing.

"Formula E was watched by 400 million people last year," Amy said. "Hopefully we can reach some of these people and spread the importance of tackling climate change."

Check out the video to hear more about the event and what their charity Kids Against Plastic, is all about.