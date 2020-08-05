Elon Musk: Egypt invites tech billionaire to visit pyramids after he said aliens built them

Getty Images Elon musk tweeted saying the pyramids in Egypt were built by aliens

Egypt has invited tech billionaire Elon Musk to visit its pyramids - after he said aliens built the landmarks.

In a tweet, Space X boss Musk said: "Aliens built the pyramids obv".

But Egypt's Minister of International Co-operation, Rania al-Mashat, replied saying: "I follow your work with a lot of admiration, I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you."

However, not everyone took Mr Musk's tweet very well. Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass' called the businessman's statement a "complete hallucination".

"Inside the great pyramid there are inscriptions telling us about the workman who built the pyramids," he said.

It seems Mr Musk has backtracked though, and the first tweet was possibly meant as a joke - he later posted a BBC article about the lives of the pyramid builders.

"This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done," he wrote.

Egypt has more than 100 surviving pyramids today - and the Great Pyramid of Giza, standing at more than 450 feet, is the most well-known.

Most were built as tombs for Egypt's royalty.