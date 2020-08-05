UK's biggest landowners 'need to plant more trees' say environmental campaigners

Getty Images The government announced a scheme in 2019 that would see 130,000 trees planted in England

The climate crisis is an issue countries across the world are taking steps to tackle.

Making use of renewable energy sources, taking fewer flights and growing more trees are just some of the actions people can take to help in the fight against climate change.

However, the environmental campaign group Friends of The Earth believes some of the UK's biggest landowners could be doing more for the environment.

It has released new data which shows that some of England's biggest landowners have lower levels of woodland covering their land compared to the national average. The group is now calling for these landowners to plant more trees.

What does the new data show?

PA Media The Forestry Commission is the biggest landowner in England

In England, woodland covers around 10% of all the land in the country - which is about 3,240,000 acres.

The Forestry Commission, which is the government department responsible for managing publicly owned forests, is the biggest landowner in England. About 85% of the land it owns is covered by woodland which is more than eight times the national average.

However, many of the country's other big landowners do not do so well when it comes to the number of trees on their land. Woodland makes up just 18% of the 474,641 acres of land owned by the National Trust.

Did you know? Trees play a really important role in tackling climate change and its effects. They remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen into the air.

Several landowners were even further down on the list compiled by Friends of The Earth. The RSPB Wildlife Charity, which owns 127,032 acres, has woodland covering 10% of its land, and woodland on land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall and the Church Commissioners cover just 6% and 4% respectively.

"Much of England is owned by a very small number of landowners, who have a responsibility to better use their land in a way that helps address the climate and nature crises facing us all," said Guy Shrubsole who is a trees campaigner at Friends of the Earth.

"A big part of this means growing more trees, which would remove planet-wrecking carbon from the air and provide homes for wildlife."

How are trees being used to fight climate change?

Despite Friends of the Earth's most recent findings, lots is being done to help tackle the climate crisis.

Last year, the government announced a £10 million plan which would see 130,000 trees planted in England's towns and cities over a two-year period.

Many people got involved in The Big Climate Fightback organised by the Woodland Trust which took place last November, and saw 30,000 trees planted across the UK.

Other campaigns like #TeamTrees, fronted by Youtuber MrBeast and the Arbour Day Foundation, has seen more than 20,000,000 trees planted right across the globe.