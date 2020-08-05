play
Watch Newsround

Why did Olympic star swim with chocolate milk on her head?

Katie Ledecky has won five Olympic gold medals, with her first being won in London in 2012 at the age of 15.

However, lockdown has finally given her time to nail the ultimate swimming challenge - swim a length of a pool with a glass of chocolate milk on your head.

Maybe this can be added to the next Olympic Games in Tokyo?

The American swimming star carried out the challenge for a US campaign to get more people drinking milk.

You've got to see it to believe it, so watch the video.

