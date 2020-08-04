China hit by Typhoon Hagupit

EPA This man in Taiwan struggled with the strong winds when the typhoon passed through

Typhoon Hagupit has landed in east China. Winds of around 85mph (136kmh) have been recorded at the centre of the weather system.

It is the fourth named typhoon of the year, and the alert level has been raised from yellow to orange - the second highest level.

Hagupit has so far brought torrential rain, and coastal flooding.

It has made landfall in the region of Zhejiang, which has a population of almost 60 million people.

So far almost 400,000 people have been evacuated from the area.

The typhoon is predicted to weaken as it moves through Zhejiang, before moving towards the western coast of the Korean Peninsula.

It was given the name Hagupit by the Japan Meteorological Agency, but is known as Dindo in the Philippines.

A Hurricane is a tropical storm that forms over the North Atlantic Ocean and Northeast Pacific, whilst typhoons are formed over the Northwest Pacific Ocean.

EPA A surfer caught some big waves as the hurricane passed Florida before making landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Isias

Hurricane Isaias has hit the coast of North Carolina, bringing with it heavy rain and winds of around 85mph according to the National Hurricane Center.

So far, two people are thought to have died after s it passed through the Caribbean, destroying homes, crops and causing flooding and landslides.

Isaias was previously downgraded to a tropical storm after it hit the Caribbean, but was re-categorised as a category-one hurricane on Monday when its wind-speeds reached more than 74mph.

The Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, declared a state of emergency on Friday - urging people to be on the alert and stay safe, and that storm shelters would be available if people needed them.

Hurricane Isaias is expected to weaken when it hits the US, but cities like New York are preparing for storm surges just in case.