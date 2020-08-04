play
Watch Newsround

Fortnite's JoyRide update adds cars for you to drive in the game

Last updated at 06:22
comments
View Comments
fortnite-cars.Fortnite/Epic Games

A new update to Fortnite is bringing cars into the game.

The vehicles will be making their debut in a new update called Joy Ride on Wednesday 5 August.

Makers Epic Games made the announcement on their social media alongside an image of a sports car named 'Whiplash'.

Many fans are wondering if there will be more cars, as mysterious posters of vehicles like trucks have been popping up in-game.

fortnite-season-3.Fortnite/Epic Games
The water has started to recede in Fortnite Season 3

Epic Games teased the introduction of cars back in June in the Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer.

It looks like there will be several types of cars - small, medium, large and even trucks - with Fortnite superfans digging through the game's code to find that they will all offer different hit points, but require different amounts of fuel to run.

In another recent update developers finally revealed the underwater castle (which people think is the Lost City of Atlantis) just north of Sweaty Sands.

More like this

fotnite-season-3.

Fortnite: New season released

fortnite-chapter-2-season-2.

Fortnite: Five top tips - from landing to endgame strategies

ninja

Ninja is streaming Fortnite battles again

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

queen-red-cross-workers-and-logo.

The Queen thanks the Red Cross for 150 years of work

comments
panda.

How has saving the panda affected other species?

comments
6
Mike-Dean-red-card-coughing-emoji.

Red card for footballers caught deliberately coughing

comments
7
Newsround Home