Fortnite's JoyRide update adds cars for you to drive in the game

A new update to Fortnite is bringing cars into the game.

The vehicles will be making their debut in a new update called Joy Ride on Wednesday 5 August.

Makers Epic Games made the announcement on their social media alongside an image of a sports car named 'Whiplash'.

Many fans are wondering if there will be more cars, as mysterious posters of vehicles like trucks have been popping up in-game.

Epic Games teased the introduction of cars back in June in the Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer.

It looks like there will be several types of cars - small, medium, large and even trucks - with Fortnite superfans digging through the game's code to find that they will all offer different hit points, but require different amounts of fuel to run.

In another recent update developers finally revealed the underwater castle (which people think is the Lost City of Atlantis) just north of Sweaty Sands.