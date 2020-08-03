Red card for footballers caught deliberately coughing

Reuters

Footballers could be given a straight red card if they are caught deliberately coughing on an opponent or match official.

The new guidance which has been drawn up by The Football Association (FA) comes into force straight away with and could be used during the FA Community Shield between Liverpool and Arsenal on 29 August.

The rules will apply to all levels of the game and are in place to protect players and match officials while coronavirus restrictions are still in place.

In the document released by the FA, it says if there is a "clear act" of coughing towards someone, disciplinary action should be taken in the form of a red card.

While a yellow card might be given "If the incident was not severe enough to merit a sending-off, a caution could be issued for 'unsporting behaviour / shows a lack of respect for the game'."

However, match officials will not be responsible for policing social distancing during goal celebrations and they will not be able to punish players for spitting, although they can ask players not to do it.

"Match officials are not responsible for ensuring compliance with social distancing during goal celebrations, this is the responsibility of the player."

"Spitting or similar actions, eg nose-clearing, are strongly discouraged for all participants. If advice is offered and clearly ignored, then the referee should make specific mention in their match report to the competition."

Premier League teams wil decide whether to carry on using five subs next season. Until the second half of this season, teams have only been permitted to use three substitutions since the 1994-95 campaign

Five substitutes

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have given permission for five substitutions to be allowed again next season.

It's now up to each competition whether they will carry on with the new rule into next season or not.

A decision by the Premier League will be made on the 6 August after the Championship play-off final between Fulham and Brentford.

The Charity Shield already allows six substitutes to be made by each side.