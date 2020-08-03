My Mum Tracy Beaker: Dani Harmer returns in famous role

Getty Images

Great news for Tracy Beaker fans - Dani Harmer will be returning to the role in a brand new three-part series all about Tracy Beaker's life as a mum herself.

My Mum Tracy Beaker is based on of the books by Dame Jacqueline Wilson.

In it we'll see an older Tracy as mum to her equally curly haired daughter, Jess.

Dani Harmer as a young Tracy Breaker

The new show follows Jess and her mum as they try to scrape by financially but with a close and loving bond that Tracy missed out on with her own mum.

But then Tracy's rich boyfriend tries to whisk them away to a life of fancy houses and fancy cars and everything starts to go classically TB pear shaped - can Jess save the day?

A grown up Tracy Beaker in Tracy Beaker Returns

Dani says: "I cannot wait to return (again) to the role of Tracy! I'm just like a fan myself and want to know what happens next and where this next journey will take her. "

It's not yet known if any other young stars from The Dumping Ground care home will be returning with Dani when the show appears on BBC iPlayer and CBBC next Spring.

The original Traci Beaker series aired between 2002 and 2005, with Tracy Beaker Returns shown between 2010 and 2012.

