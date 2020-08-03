Scottish football teams return as the Premiership kicks off again

Reuters

Scottish football has kicked off again as the top flight Scottish Premiership had its first round of matches of the new season over the weeknend.

Last season was cut short in March because of the coronavirus and based on the results of matches up until then, Celtic were crowned winners of the season.

It gave Celtic their ninth win - equalling the record held by a previous Celtic team, as well rivals Rangers. This season they're hoping to make it the 10th Scottish league title in a row - something no team has done before.

And they got off to a good start beating Hamilton 5-1.

The last season ended with disagreements, as Hearts ended up getting relegated because of the way the results were calculated when the season was cut short.

Now the 12 clubs in the Scottish Premiership have started battling it out behind closed doors like the teams in the English leagues.