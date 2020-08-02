Little Mix, Lewis Capaldi and Mabel: Music stars call for an end to racism

BBC/Little Mix The Search

Music stars including Little Mix, Lewis Capaldi and Rita Ora have signed an open letter calling for an end to racism.

They have been joined by more than 700 others from the UK music industry - including artists, managers and producers.

The letter asks people to "stand together" and "wipe out racism now".

Bosses from some of the UK's biggest music labels have also co-signed the letter, which says they want to show "that love, unity and friendship, not division and hatred, must and will always be our common cause".

It also highlighted recent "anti-Jewish racism", following grime artist Wiley's sharing of anti-Semitic posts on social media.

Wiley has since said he is sorry.

What is anti-Semitism? Anti-Semitism is actions or language promoting a dislike towards Jewish people. The result of it can be that a Jewish person or group of people are treated unkindly, unequally or unfairly because of their faith.

Other stars who have supported the letter include, music legend Nile Rodgers, Jess Glynne, The 1975, Mabel, Clean Bandit, Years & Years, Jonas Blue and Niall Horan.

Ed Sheeran's manager has also signed it, along with heads of labels including Universal Music UK, Warner Music UK and Sony Music UK.

What else did the letter say?

"Whether it be systemic racism and racial inequality highlighted by continued police brutality in America or anti-Jewish racism promulgated through online attacks, the result is the same: suspicion, hatred and division," it says.

"We are at our worst when we attack one another. Minorities from all backgrounds and faiths have struggled and suffered. From slavery to the Holocaust we have painful collective memories.

"All forms of racism have the same roots - ignorance, lack of education and scapegoating.

"We, the British music industry are proudly uniting to amplify our voices, to take responsibility, to speak out and stand together in solidarity. Silence is not an option."

The letter adds that music "brings joy and hope and connects us all" and that "through music, education and empathy we can find unity. We stand together, to educate and wipe out racism now and for our future generations."

Organisers of the letter said that anyone who wants to add their name to the letter can do so over the coming week.