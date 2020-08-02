FA Cup Final: Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley stadium

The victory meant Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta, has become the first person to both captain and manage Arsenal to victory in an FA Cup final. "I think it's even better winning this than as a player," he told the BBC. "Hopefully we made a lot of people happy. The players worked extremely hard. Thank you to all our staff and the people upstairs who made the decision to give me this incredible opportunity to manage a club that I have in my heart," he added.