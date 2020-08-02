The British Transplant Games go virtual

British Transplant games

Lots of big sporting events, including the 2020 Olympics, have been cancelled because of the coronavirus and lockdown.

It's also why this year, for the first time, the British Transplant Games have gone virtual.

The games started more than 40 years ago with the aim of celebrating those who have received or donated organs.

It's also about raising awareness of the importance of organ donation.

It usually takes place in different cities each summer, but because of coronavirus this weekend, it's all been taken online.

Usually, teams from hospitals across the UK come together to compete in lots of different sports. It lasts four days and over 1000 athletes get involved.

But this year, those taking part are all competing from home!

They're being encouraged to join in by sharing their own videos and pictures via social media.

Thousands of young people have been taking part, including 15-year-old Theo from Leeds. He's had three liver transplants because there were complications with the first two.

To celebrate the games, his family held their own opening ceremony by lighting three candles to mark each of Theo's transplants.

British Transplant Games Theo and his family at home celebrating this weekend's games

Seventeen-year-old Hollie has also been taking part. She's been doing the long jump, archery, high jump and swimming...all in her back garden.

She's been swimming in a seven-foot paddling pool, high jumping between two broom sticks and landing on a blow up mattress!

Next year's transplant games will be held in Leeds.