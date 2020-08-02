Coronavirus: Shielding ends for many children in the UK

Have you been able to enjoy time outdoors? Perhaps you have been to the shops or the beach? Tell us about it below

The shielding programme has now finished in most of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This means those who are at greater risk of getting ill from the coronavirus, because of their medical conditions, are no longer being advised to stay at home and restrict the number of people they see.

It also means adults who have been shielding are able to return to work.

However, in some areas, including Leicester, Oadby and Wigston, Blackburn with Darwen and Luton, people are still being asked to take special measures because of higher levels of infection there.

Vulnerable people living in Wales can't stop shielding yet, but should be able to from 16 August.

Is it safe to stop shielding?

More than two million people in the UK began shielding in March when lockdown first began.

But infection levels are now falling in most areas, so the risk of exposure to coronavirus is a lot less than it has been.

The government says specialists in children's healthcare and treatment have been looking at the latest evidence and that it suggests "the risk of serious illness for most children and young people is low".

Like everyone else, those who have been shielding still need to take care when they leave their homes, and stick to social distancing rules, for example keeping two metres away from other people.

Regular hand washing is also advised.

The NHS has a list of people who need to shield. Children will only be removed from that list by their GP or specialist doctor after speaking to the child and their family.

Can I go back to school if I have been shielding?

About 90,000 people shielding are under 18.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health says that most young people with conditions like asthma, diabetes, epilepsy, and kidney disease do not need to continue to shield and could be removed from the shielding list held by the NHS.

But, you will only be removed from the shielding list by your GP or specialist doctor after discussions with you and your family.

When your parents are told that you no longer need to shield, you can go back to school when it opens.

If you are unsure about whether or not you can stop shielding, speak to your parent or guardian.

Could shielding come back again?

Yes. People on the shielding list may be advised to shield once more if the number of coronavirus cases starts to rise again across the UK.

This has already happened in some parts of the UK. For example, in Oldham, in the north of England, anyone shielding has been asked to continue to do so until 14 August. This is because of rising coronavirus cases in the area.

Do I have to stop shielding?

For some people being able to go outside and do more will be good news. Lots of you might be looking forward to doing things you haven't been able to do in a long time.

But for others, they might be feeling more nervous - which is completely normal. If you feel worried or anxious, speak to a parent or adult you trust about how you feel.

Shielding was not something that was enforced by the government and it is still yours and your family's choice to decide what you are comfortable doing - you may still want to spend a lot of time at home, and that is ok too.

If you are unsure about whether or not you need to stop shielding, speak to your parent or guardian. If they haven't had advice from your GP or specialist doctor, they will be able to discuss your situation with them.

The relaxation of the rules allows children who have been shielding to see more people, be more active and do more things.

