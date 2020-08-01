play
Watch Newsround

TikTok: President Trump says he will ban it in the US

Last updated at 13:40
comments
View Comments (3)
Tiktok-logo.Getty Images

President Donald Trump says he plans to ban TikTok in the United States.

The video-sharing app is one of the fastest-growing social platforms in the world, and has been downloaded more than two billion times.

TikTok is used by 80 million Americans every month, and the US is also home to its biggest star, Charli D'Amelio, who has over 75 million followers.

But some, including the President, have expressed concerns about the app which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

Mr Trump has told journalists a ban could start as early as Saturday, but it's not clear yet how it would work.

President Donald TrumpEPA
Mr Trump said he could ban the app as early as Saturday
Why does President Trump want to ban TikTok?

US officials and politicians have raised concerns that users' personal data, collected by ByteDance via TikTok, may end up being passed to the Chinese government.

However, TikTok has denied accusations that it is controlled by or shares data with it, and says all US user data is stored in the US, with a backup in Singapore.

This week, TikTok also told users and regulators it would be transparent and allow reviews of its algorithms.

"We are not political, we do not accept political advertising and have no agenda - our only objective is to remain a vibrant, dynamic platform for everyone to enjoy," the CEO of TikTok, Kevin Mayer, said in a post this week.

"TikTok has become the latest target, but we are not the enemy," he added.

It comes after it was revealed in June that more than 50 apps, including TikTok, were found to be recording the text that users have been copying and pasting on Apple iPhones and other devices.

It's also at a time of heightened tensions between Donald Trump's government and the Chinese government over a number of issues, including how the coronavirus outbreak was handled in China.

tik-tok-appEPA
Has TikTok been banned anywhere else?

There are a number of countries expressing concerns about the app.

TikTok was recently been banned in India, along with 58 other apps, with the Indian government claiming it is a threat to the country's national security.

Australia is also considering banning TikTok.

More like this

tik-tok-app

TikTok is leaving Hong Kong and the US government is considering banning the app

TikTok

Apps including TikTok have recorded what you copy and paste

TikTok logo.

Why has TikTok been banned in India?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Is it just me or is it that tik tok might be banned everywhere soon i mean look india and america banned it and now austraila might ban it

  • Loads of people earn pretty much ALL their money from doing those and he doesn’t care if they will have any money at all! If they ban Tik Tok in England my friend will be soooo upset she loves them but also she spends most of her day doing them so she won’t be glued to her screen like she is now.

  • Not too upset, I never liked Tik Tok anyway. Seems a little pointless to me.
    N:)

Top Stories

picture of oldham highstreet.

Lockdown rules: What can and can't I do if I live in northern England?

comments
6
stargazing.

Where's the best place to see the stars?

comments
19
potato-having-a-hair-cut
image

Smashed it! Take a look at the Potato Photographer of the Year entries

Newsround Home