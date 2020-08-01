TikTok: President Trump says he will ban it in the US

Getty Images

President Donald Trump says he plans to ban TikTok in the United States.

The video-sharing app is one of the fastest-growing social platforms in the world, and has been downloaded more than two billion times.

TikTok is used by 80 million Americans every month, and the US is also home to its biggest star, Charli D'Amelio, who has over 75 million followers.

But some, including the President, have expressed concerns about the app which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

Mr Trump has told journalists a ban could start as early as Saturday, but it's not clear yet how it would work.

EPA Mr Trump said he could ban the app as early as Saturday

Why does President Trump want to ban TikTok?

US officials and politicians have raised concerns that users' personal data, collected by ByteDance via TikTok, may end up being passed to the Chinese government.

However, TikTok has denied accusations that it is controlled by or shares data with it, and says all US user data is stored in the US, with a backup in Singapore.

This week, TikTok also told users and regulators it would be transparent and allow reviews of its algorithms.

"We are not political, we do not accept political advertising and have no agenda - our only objective is to remain a vibrant, dynamic platform for everyone to enjoy," the CEO of TikTok, Kevin Mayer, said in a post this week.

"TikTok has become the latest target, but we are not the enemy," he added.

It comes after it was revealed in June that more than 50 apps, including TikTok, were found to be recording the text that users have been copying and pasting on Apple iPhones and other devices.

It's also at a time of heightened tensions between Donald Trump's government and the Chinese government over a number of issues, including how the coronavirus outbreak was handled in China.

Has TikTok been banned anywhere else?

There are a number of countries expressing concerns about the app.

TikTok was recently been banned in India, along with 58 other apps, with the Indian government claiming it is a threat to the country's national security.

Australia is also considering banning TikTok.