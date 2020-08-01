Eid al-Adha: How did you celebrate Eid?

Getty Images Did you make any sweet treats?

Muslims all over the UK have been marking Eid al-Adha and we want to know how you celebrated.

Perhaps you received some special gifts, put up decorations or got to wear something new?

Maybe you enjoyed yummy foods and sweet treats, or put your baking skills to the test and made biscuits, cakes or pastries?

Celebrations might have been a bit different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, especially for people living in northern England.

Stricter lockdown rules were put in place in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire which might have meant your plans had to change or you couldn't meet up with family and loved ones.

However you're celebrating this special time, we want to hear all about it.

Let us know what you've been doing in the comments below.