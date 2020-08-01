play
Eid al-Adha: How did you celebrate Eid?

Last updated at 08:46
SweetsGetty Images
Did you make any sweet treats?

Muslims all over the UK have been marking Eid al-Adha and we want to know how you celebrated.

Perhaps you received some special gifts, put up decorations or got to wear something new?

Maybe you enjoyed yummy foods and sweet treats, or put your baking skills to the test and made biscuits, cakes or pastries?

Celebrations might have been a bit different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, especially for people living in northern England.

Stricter lockdown rules were put in place in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire which might have meant your plans had to change or you couldn't meet up with family and loved ones.

However you're celebrating this special time, we want to hear all about it.

Let us know what you've been doing in the comments below.

  • Well, i'm not muslim but fun fact: I lived in Quatar for 5 years and they'll sure do!!

  • We had a BBQ 🍖 and we made traditional sweets 🍬 and we FaceTimed my family.

    • lady Jane replied: Nice same here
      Though eid isn’t over its day 2 today

  • Well my grandparents are Muslim and I know they will be having plenty of calls with family.

    • lady Jane replied: Nice I can tell u I did my mum has 7 siblings and so does my dad and they all called and my cousins from my dads side r other married or about to so they called I land I had to talk to my nieces and nephews god u get the idea I had so many people calling me

  • The grinch who stole eid-boris Johnson

