Billie Eilish has released a new single, here's what we know!

Billie Eilish has been keeping busy during lockdown coming up with new music.

She wrote her new song 'My Future' at the beginning of quarantine but says the pandemic gives the song more meaning.

"When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at - hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth. but recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what's happening in the world now.

"I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves" she said.

It was released on July 30th and here is what we know so far!

1 It was a family affair

Getty Images Billie with her brother who has been a part of her music journey

Billie wrote this song with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

This isn't the first time they have worked together either, they've have worked on lots of songs including Ocean Eyes.

2: It's her first single since the Bond theme

Billie was chosen to sing the latest theme to the Bond films her song 'No Time To Die' topped the charts in February 2020.

Her song was voted the 22nd best song of 2020 in June 2020 by Billboard.

Since the Bond theme was released Billie hasn't shared any new music until this song!

3: It's already very popular

"My Future" has already had more than five million views on Youtube!

Since its release it has been viewed over and over again.

4: The whole video is animated

Universal Music Canada - Billie Eilish Billie Eilish as a cartoon in the video for her new song

In the video an animated version of Billie walks through a stormy scene.

As the song goes on her surroundings are transformed into the sun shining through the trees.

5: The song has a message of hope

In the video as the rain turns to sunshine Billie sees a bright future ahead of her.

The song starts off sad and leads into a happier tone symbolising what Billie has in store!

Have you listened to it yet? Let us know what you thought in the comments.