Coronavirus: Northern England lockdown major questions answered

Stricter rules are now in place for part of northern England which mean people from different households are banned from meeting indoors.

The changes affect those living in in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.

You've probably got lots of questions about what this means, and what you now can and can't do if you live in those areas.

So, we've been in touch with the government, and checking out the official guidance, to get you some answers.

What are the restriction and where are they in place?

These are the changes:

You shouldn't meet anyone you do not live with inside at home or in a private garden. The only exception to this is if someone is already in your support bubble .

You should not meet up with anyone in their home or garden even if they live outside of the affected areas.

You should not meet with people you do not live with in other indoor venues including restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship or other entertainment venues.

You should not visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances.

Manchester is one of the areas in northern England where rules have changed

Anyone who lives in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire or parts of West Yorkshire now needs to follow these tougher local restrictions.

Greater Manchester covers almost three million people.

It includes the City of Manchester, Trafford, Stockport, Oldham, Bury, Wigan, Bolton, Tameside, Rochdale and Salford.

The areas in Lancashire are Blackburn, Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale.

The areas in West Yorkshire are Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees.

Can I meet up with friends and family in the park if I live in an affected area?

Yes, you can still see friends and family members, including grandparents, in public outdoor places as long as you follow the government's guidelines.

This includes limiting the total number of people who get together, following social distancing rules for anyone you don't live with, and meeting somewhere like a park rather than someone's private garden.

The government said: "In line with the national guidance, you can continue to meet in public outdoor spaces in groups of no more than six people, unless the group includes only people from two households (when the group can be larger). You cannot meet people you do not live with in a private home or garden, unless they are in your support bubble."

What is a 'household'? A household is "only the people you live with", according to the government.

I live in an affected area. Can I visit friends and family at home who live outside of the area?

No, the government says you should not "visit someone else's home or garden even if they live outside of the affected areas."

Can I still leave the area to go on holiday?

Yes, if you've got a holiday planned you can still go.

"People can go on holiday and stay overnight, as long as they only stay with members of their own household or support bubble. They should not go on holiday with others," said the DHSC.

However, this means if you had a break planned to stay over with a friend or family, for example an Aunt, Uncle or grandparent who aren't in your support bubble, you wouldn't be able to go.

Can I still go to the playground?

Yes, the DHSC told Newsround: "Children can continue to use playgrounds which are in public outside spaces."

You still need to follow social distancing rules though around people who you don't live with, and who aren't part of your support bubble (if you have one).

Can I continue to see people in my support bubble?

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) told Newsround: "Yes, you can treat people in your support bubble as if they are members of your own household."

Can I travel in a car with someone I don't live with?

You should try not to share a vehicle with those outside your household or support bubble. If you need to though, the advice is to:

Share transport with the same people each time

Open all of the windows

Keep it to a small number of people at one time

Face away from each other where possible

Clean the car between journeys

Ask the driver and passengers to wear face coverings

When will it be over?

The government has said they will review local lockdowns on a weekly basis.

This means there is no set limit on the amount of time these restrictions will be in place but that it's ongoing and could change at any moment.

Leicester was the first area put into a local lockdown on 30 June.

These restrictions are still in place but restaurants will be reopening on 3 August in a move to loosen the lockdown there.