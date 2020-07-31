Wales' new lockdown rules end social distancing for under-11s

Getty Images Groups of up to 30 people will be able to meet while social distancing outdoors in places like Cardiff Castle from Monday

Children under the age of 11 in Wales won't have to social distance from other adults from Monday, 3 August.

Groups of up to 30 people will also be able to meet outdoors.

Swimming pools, gyms, leisure centres and indoor play areas, including soft play, can reopen from 10 August.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford says the new guidance for children was because of their lower rates of transmission.

Lots of businesses will also be able to open from Monday, with places like restaurants and indoor bowling alleys being allowed to open for the first time in months.

The Welsh Government warned businesses faced "action" if they ignored social distancing measures "designed to keep Wales safe".

The first minister did however say he hoped any increases in coronavirus cases would be dealt with "on a local basis" rather than returning to the national restrictions imposed in March.

Scotland changed their rules around social distancing at the start of July, with children 11 and under allowed to play games and have hugs with each other, grandparents and adult family members.