How to take a great photo: Tips from photographer Rankin

Rankin/Bafta Photographer Rankin gave instructions to the friends and family of famous stars including Star Wars actor Naoimi Ackie

Famous photographer Rankin has taught the families of celebrities to take photographs during lockdown.

Rankin needed to take photos of famous stars nominated for this year's Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards, but because of coronavirus, taking photos was more challenging than normal. How do you take a photo when you can't meet up with the person you want to take a photo of?

So, using video calls, Rankin instructed the nominees' family and housemates how he wanted the photos to be taken and talked them through taking some incredible photos.

"Despite the limitations, we have created a memorable series of photographs and it has been a real honour to capture some of the biggest TV stars in the intimacy of their own homes," said Rankin.

"To be able to virtually connect, direct, shoot and deliver these portraits without any physical interaction has been a fun challenge and our TV celebrities put on quite the performance for us!"

Rankin has taken photos of everyone from The Queen to James Bond and Lewis Hamilton to Robert Downey Jr. - so he knows a thing or two about how to take great pictures.

We thought we'd ask him to share those tips with you.

Rankin/Bafta Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn is on the shortlist for the Bafta TV Awards must see moment prize. Here she decided to have her publicity photo taken on a driveable lawn mower

Here are Rankin's top tips for taking the perfect portrait photo:

Distance: Have the camera one meter away for a headshot. Or two and a half meters away for full length picture. Balance: If you don't have a tripod for your phone never fear, just try and balance your phone. You can use book ends or other items to keep it upright. Background: Use a plain white wall (or similar light coloured background). With no photos, textures or other objects in the background. Camera Angle: Keep the camera straight on to your face. No extreme angles up or down. Lighting: Use a single light source. Ideally a light that isn't too bright placed above the camera. If you're taking photos during the day try and have the person you're taking a photo of face the natural light. You don't want light to be behind them. Eyeline: Get the person you're photographing to look into the lens, not at you holding the camera! Performance: If you're taking a selfie, turn the phone around and use the back side of the camera so you can't see yourself. It has a better lens. Performance Part II: Look through the lens and try and connect with 1 person. Imagine you're singing or performing to them for a more genuine photo or video. Styling: Try and wear monochrome colours and avoid patterns. Avoid any specific logos or branding. Keep it plain and simple. Here's a bonus one: shoot landscape not portrait (unless you're shooting full length) with space left, right and top so you can crop in if needed.

Rankin/Bafta Comedian Guz Khan got ambushed by his kids for his photo at home

The Bafta TV Awards will air on BBC One at 19:00 BST on Friday 31 July. This year's ceremony will be broadcast from behind closed doors due to safety concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, with Richard Ayoade hosting from a closed studio.

All the winners on the night will give their acceptance speeches virtually via video call or recorded message.