play
Watch Newsround

Hottest day of the year: How are you going to enjoy it?

Last updated at 08:00
comments
View Comments (10)
thermometer-sunshineGetty Images

Hot and sunny weather is expected across most of the UK, in what could be the hottest day of the year so far.

After a wet and cold July for some parts of the country, the month is ending with a heat wave. Some parts of the country are expected to see temperatures above 30C!

BBC Weather forecaster Darren Bent says most of the country will experience hot, sunny weather, but some areas further west might get rain and cloud.

"We're drawing all that heat up from France, over the channel heading north across much of the country. It's not going to be hot everywhere, Northern Ireland is likely to miss out for example because of a narrow band of cloud that's going to bring some patchy rain."

And the hot and sunny weather isn't expected to stick around. Thunderstorms are forecast from Friday night and conditions across the UK will become considerably colder from the weekend and into next week.

A new Met Office report says climate change is having an 'increasing impact' on UK weather, with unseasonal and strange weather seen at unexpected times of the year.

So how will you be making the most of this hot day of sunshine let us know in the comments!

More like this

stay-safe-in-sun

Do you know how to stay safe in the sun?

Sommarøy
play
0:50

The island with 69 days of sunshine

Your Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • We are planning to have a BBQ in the garden
    Our dog will be enjoying lots of ice cubes
    Great for a cool treat and it’s just frozen water so it isn’t bad for them
    Just got back from a holiday in the UK (so we don’t have to quarantine) and it’s nice to come back to warm weather
    Where we lives, we usually come back to rain!
    ❤️🍫chocolatelover2009🍫❤️

  • I am enjoying eid
    Happy eid to everyone 💐

  • I’m going to the beach with my friends and going swimming in the sea!

  • Here it is only 19 .c ?

    • footballpuma7 replied: It's not the warmest time of the day yet

  • 32.c

  • Here it’s 26-33’c.

    [Personal details removed by Moderator]

  • The temperature in my area is going to peak at 35 degrees today, so me and my little brother are going to be cooking off with ice lollies and a sprinkler!! 😄

  • 30’c!

  • I am going to the fun fair! Unfortunately they aren't doing wristbands so I don't know how long I will be there for but I hope we can stay out for some time.

Top Stories

Manchester

New lockdown rules for millions in northern England

comments
18
Anthony-Mackie-as-The-Falcon-in-The-Avengers.

Marvel 'not doing enough' on diversity says Avengers star

comments
2
Rescuers using a boat to get around Rotherham

Climate change having 'increasing impact' on UK weather

comments
3
Newsround Home