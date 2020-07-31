Hottest day of the year: How are you going to enjoy it?

Getty Images

Hot and sunny weather is expected across most of the UK, in what could be the hottest day of the year so far.

After a wet and cold July for some parts of the country, the month is ending with a heat wave. Some parts of the country are expected to see temperatures above 30C!

BBC Weather forecaster Darren Bent says most of the country will experience hot, sunny weather, but some areas further west might get rain and cloud.

"We're drawing all that heat up from France, over the channel heading north across much of the country. It's not going to be hot everywhere, Northern Ireland is likely to miss out for example because of a narrow band of cloud that's going to bring some patchy rain."

And the hot and sunny weather isn't expected to stick around. Thunderstorms are forecast from Friday night and conditions across the UK will become considerably colder from the weekend and into next week.

A new Met Office report says climate change is having an 'increasing impact' on UK weather, with unseasonal and strange weather seen at unexpected times of the year.

So how will you be making the most of this hot day of sunshine let us know in the comments!