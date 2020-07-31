Coronavrius: Home visits banned in parts of northern England

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Health Secretary Matt Hancock: "We take this action with a heavy heart"

People from different households are now banned from meeting indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire after a rise in coronavirus cases.

The decision was made after the UK saw its highest daily total of new virus cases in over a month.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement on Twitter and says there has been an increase in people catching the disease specifically in the north of England.

"The spread is largely due to households meeting and not abiding to social distancing. So from midnight tonight, people from different households will not be allowed to meet each other indoors in these areas," Mr Hancock said.

"We take this action with a heavy heart, but we can see increasing rates of Covid across Europe and are determined to do whatever is necessary to keep people safe."

BBC political correspondent Chris Mason explained: "The government always warned it would slam on the brakes if it had to. Now it has."

Areas where indoor meet-ups with others are banned: All of Greater Manchester: Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan

East Lancashire: Pendle, Hyndburn, Burnley, Rossendale and Blackburn with Darwen

West Yorkshire: Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees

The city of Leicester , which saw the UK's first local lockdown

The change in rules, which came into force from Friday 31 July, mean people living in these areas will not be able to meet different households in homes or private gardens.

Individual households will still be able to go to restaurants and cafes, but you can't meet up with people from another household while there.

However, people can still meet in parks and outdoor spaces as long as there is social distancing.

The new local lockdown rules in the north of England come nearly four weeks after restrictions were eased across the country, allowing people to meet indoors for the first time since late March.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said there had been a "marked change" in the spread of the virus across the area.

"I ask all Greater Manchester residents - young and old alike - to protect each other by observing these new requirements. They will be reviewed weekly; meaning the more we stick to them, the quicker they will be removed."

Getty Images Manchester is one of the areas in northern England where rules have changed

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the way the government made the announcement:

"No one would argue with putting in place local action to reduce the transmission of coronavirus," he said.

"But announcing measures affecting potentially millions of people late at night on Twitter is a new low for the government's communications during this crisis."

The new rules are not as strict as the local lockdown seen in Leicester recently. Those restrictions can be eased from Monday 3 August with cinemas, hairdressers and restaurants reopening.

Meanwhile, the borough of Oadby and Wigston on the outskirts of Leicester is moving completely out of local lockdown.

It has also been announced that from Saturday 1 August Luton - where lockdown rules weren't changed as quickly as the rest of the country - is now being brought into line with rules elsewhere in England after "significant progress".