Coronavirus: Pupils in Scotland to return full-time in August

All pupils in Scotland will be able to head back to the classroom from 11 August.

The announcement was made by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, after schools have been closed to most pupils because of coronavirus.

She said it is a "moral and educational imperative that we get children back to school as soon as is safely possible".

Ms Sturgeon added: "We expect all pupils to be at school full time from 18 August at the very latest."

An end to the shielding programme in Scotland was also announced.

How might school feel different?

Your school and classroom might look a bit different when you go back, but it is nothing to be worried about.

Any changes are part of plans to keep students and teachers safe.

The Scottish government has given special guidance to councils, which details how schools should operate when they reopen.

The guidance says:

Children will not need to socially distance from each other, but secondary schools will be expected to change the layout of classrooms and the flow in corridors "where possible" to keep older children apart.

Teachers will be encouraged to keep a 2m (6ft 6in) distance where possible.

Those in school will not be required to wear a face mask.

A range of "extra precautions" will be put in place to help schools operate safely, including extra cleaning and hand hygiene requirements.

"Quick access to testing" for any children or teachers who develop symptoms will be made available.

If you have any worries or concerns - make sure you speak to a teacher, parent or adult that you trust.

You can also find some great tips here.