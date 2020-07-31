Coronavirus: How countries are doing after relaxing lockdown rules

AFP

Countries around the world have introduced plans to slow the spread of the coronavirus, from national quarantines to school closures, over the last few months.

Many of them, including Spain, Germany and Italy have started to relax lockdown rules but the results of this have been mixed.

For example, Spain has seen a slight rise in new coronavirus cases, which made Prime Minister Boris Johnson bring back a 14-day quarantine for any travellers returning to the UK from there.

Newsround looks at how some countries have tackled the coronavirus pandemic, life now that lockdown rules are relaxing and the impact it is having.

New Zealand

Getty Images Everyday life is almost back to normal with schools and workplaces back open

On 16 March, everybody - including New Zealanders - had to go into self-isolation on arrival in the country, unless they were coming from the largely unaffected Pacific island nations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said these were the strictest rules in the world, for which she would "make no apologies".

Then, a few days later, Ms Ardern took the big step of closing the borders entirely to almost all non-citizens or residents.

Getty Images Jacinda Ardern has been praised for taking steps to tackle the virus early by closing borders and enforcing a lockdown

The lockdown was lifted in early June and everyday life is now almost entirely back to normal, with some social distancing.

But the borders remain closed to foreigners with no clear sign of when they will reopen.

Germany

Getty Images A health worker testing people in cars in Germany

Playgrounds, churches, museums and hairdressers have all reopened, along with some schools in the country.

But Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's public health agency, has said he is "very concerned" by rising infections in the country.

In the past week the country has recorded 3,611 new infections, with Mr Wieler urging Germans to wear masks and respect social distancing and hygiene rules.

The government has created plans for stricter local lockdowns if the virus continues to spread further.

India

Mumbai is currently India's worst-hit city

Experts say India was smart enough to lock down early - 25 March - to slow the virus.

But it happened at four hours notice, and was badly handled as informal workers began to flee cities spreading the virus as they returned to their villages.

The Indian government allowed restaurants, offices, malls, and places of worship to reopen 8 June.

Getty Images People are returning to work even as cases spike across the country

The country's most famous landmark the Taj Mahal will not reopen to visitors.

Coronavirus cases in India have spiked massively over recent months as lockdown measures have eased.

Major cities including Mumbai and Delhi are struggling to contain the spread of the virus.

Brazil

Reuters Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world

Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is one of the world's most severe, with more than 2 million cases recorded since March.

In fact, it is the second worst affected country behind the US.

But despite the rise in cases there was still no national lockdown. States and cities adopted their own measures, but these were met by protests and data later showed that the amount of people following the rules dipped as time went on.

Reuters Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Stay-at-home orders and other restrictions were criticised by President Jair Bolsonaro, and he even joined anti-lockdown protests in the capital, Brasilia.

A top judge ordered him to wear a face mask in public. He later tested positive for coronavirus.

Spain

WATCH: Children in Spain allowed outside after lockdown eases

Spain was one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

It started to reopen over the last couple of months with locals now able travel around the country freely.

But, the infection rate has tripled in the weeks following the easing of lockdown.

EPA Some Britons have homes in Spain - and it is also popular with tourists

Local authorities have issued stay-at-home orders for some four million residents in Catalonia region, including in the area's main city Barcelona.

On Monday, Catalonia's President Quim Torra said even stricter lockdown measures could be brought in if infection numbers did not improve in the next 10 days

The UK is now making anyone arriving from Spain to quarantine for 14 days on their return following this new rise in cases.

South Africa

Getty Images Infections are soaring in South Africa, which now has the fifth highest number of confirmed cases worldwide

South Africa is the worst affected nation on the African continent.

President Ramaphosa imposed a strict lockdown in the country at the end of March, even banning the sale of cigarettes and alcohol in a bid to ease pressure on health workers.

The restrictions were enforced by soldiers on the streets in a bid to bring the outbreak under control. Authorities later lifted the alcohol ban as business reopened and people returned to work.

But infection numbers have soared in recent weeks, and confirmed cases are now rising by more than 10,000 a day.

The country will be closed for international tourism until 2021.

Saudi Arabia

Reuters Hajj pilgrims are observing social distancing rules

The kingdom has recorded more than 270,000 cases, one of the largest outbreaks in the Middle East.

Tough restrictions to tackle the spread of infections came into force in March, including 24-hour curfews in most towns and cities.

The country only lifted a nationwide lockdown last month.

WATCH: Find out more about the Hajj (2013)

The annual Hajj pilgrimage performed by Muslims from around the world began on 29 July, but it has been scaled back because of coronavirus.

Only 10,000 pilgrims are expected, as opposed to about two million usually.

International visitors have been banned from making the journey to Mecca, to try to stop the spread.

Australia

EPA The resurgence of the virus in Australia has been centred in Melbourne

Australia's virus-hit state of Victoria has reported its biggest case rise on 30 July, prompting fears that a six-week lockdown of state capital Melbourne is not working.

There are fears now that Melbourne's lockdown, which began on 7 July, will need to be extended.

Officials in Victoria renewed appeals for people with symptoms to get tested quickly.

Last week, the Victoria government said sick people breaking isolation rules - or not getting tested in time - was leading to continued spread despite lockdown measures.

EPA More than 1,400 military personnel have been deployed to help combat the virus in care homes

Under Melbourne's second stay-at-home order, people cannot leave their home except for exercise, food shopping, work and care-giving.

Melbourne has also become the first Australian city to make mask-wearing mandatory in public, and this will be extended to all of Victoria from Monday.

Last month, with new coronavirus cases low to zero elsewhere in Australia, every other state shut their borders to Victoria.

However the virus spread to Sydney through visits from Melbourne residents, and now authorities there are now battling outbreaks around restaurants and pubs.

Israel

Getty Images Thousands of Israelis staged a demonstration in Tel Aviv in July to protest against what they say is economic hardship caused by the government's mishandling of the coronavirus crisis

Israel imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March but started lifting restrictions in late May.

The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in July, and the government has launched a new plan to tackle the virus.

It will have weekend shutdowns in which shops, hairdressers and attractions will all be closed. Gyms will be closed at all times.

Restaurants will return to takeaways and deliveries only, and all indoor gatherings of 10 or more people will be banned.

Ireland

Reuters Schools in the Republic of Ireland have been closed since 13 March

Ireland is currently in phase three of its reopening from coronavirus lockdown, which started from 29 June.

Public libraries, restaurants, hairdressers, and pubs are all allowed to reopen.

Travel restrictions around the country have been lifted, and shops reopened with social distancing rules in place.

Schools in the Republic of Ireland, which have been closed since March, are expected to fully reopen before the end of August.